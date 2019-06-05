Amit Verma, a native of West Bengal, held by Delhi police on June 3 in a sandalwood smuggling case. Photo/ANI
Amit Verma, a native of West Bengal, held by Delhi police on June 3 in a sandalwood smuggling case. Photo/ANI

Delhi: Sandalwood smuggling racket busted, 1 held

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 16:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday arrested a man in connection with sandalwood smuggling and seized 571.4 kg of redwood worth around Rs 50 lakh from him in Asola village here.
The accused has been identified as Amit Verma, a resident of West Bengal.
Based on inputs from sources, the STF team laid a trap in Asola Village on June 3 and arrested Verma.
"The godown in Asola was taken on rent by the accused. Eight logs were recovered from the godown. To identify the recovered logs, a wildlife inspector was called on the spot, who identified the recovered logs as red sanders," Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr G Ram Gopal Naik said.
The cost of recovered illegal redwood is around Rs 2 crore in the international market.
Verma has disclosed that he along with his other associates was smuggling the illegal redwood from Karnataka with the help of a local smuggler.
The redwood was smuggled from Karnataka to the national capital in trucks concealed inside scraps of clothes. The smuggled goods used to be delivered to Delhi-based clients.
Two Nepal nationals are the main receivers of the sandalwood in Delhi and NCR who further smuggled them to China and other countries. Efforts are being made to trace them, Naik said.
A case under IPC sections of 141, 19, 379 and 411 and 2, 33, 42, 52 and 64 of Indian Forest Act has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:09 IST

Tamil should be made compulsory in Central Govt offices: Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5 (ANI): DMK leader MK Stalin, on Wednesday demanded for Tamil to be made compulsory in all central government offices in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:08 IST

Hyderabad: Muslims distribute gifts to government officials,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, a group of Muslims shared joy and happiness by distributing gift packs to government employees and temple priests.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:08 IST

TMC leader shot dead, BJP refutes allegations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday hit out at Trinamool Congress for alleging that his party was behind the killing of a TMC leader Nirmal Kundu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:33 IST

Bancha, the first solar kitchen only village in India

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Bancha in Betul district is the first village in India to have zero wooden stoves and almost no use for LPG cylinders with all its 75 houses relying on solar-powered stoves to meet their cooking needs, claims social activist Mohan Nagar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 22:21 IST

Air hostess alleges rape by colleague, his friend in Mumbai, 1 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): A 25-year-old air hostess was allegedly gangraped by her colleague and his friend on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:56 IST

On World Environment Day, school children organise 'UnPlastic...

Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, the school going students of Siliguri in association with United Nations Environment Program(UNEP), jointly organised "UnPlastic Ploggers Run" here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:51 IST

Eastern Naval Command celebrates World Environment Day

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): The World Environment Day was celebrated by various units and establishments under Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, West Bengal, Odisha and Tamil Nadu with the theme 'Air Pollution' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:44 IST

Navy sailor undergoing course in INS Shivaji, found dead

Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): A 19-year-old naval sailor, Kannala Akash, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at the Indian Naval Station (INS) Shivaji here in the early hours of Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:38 IST

Alliance Air starts flights from Odisha's Jharsuguda airport

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India Limited on Wednesday started daily flight services to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from Veer Surendra Sai Airport here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:30 IST

Delhi: Man held for blackmailing, extorting girls using sexually...

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police arrested 26-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing and extorting girls using morphed pictures and videos.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:24 IST

7 people suspected of Nipah virus in hospital: Kerala Health Minister

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Seven people suspected of having contracted Nipah virus have been admitted to a hospital here and the condition of the patient diagnosed with the virus is now stable, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Wednesday after a review meeting with officials.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:19 IST

Health Minister urges Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal...

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has written to the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal urging them to join the Central government's flagship health protection scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (A

Read More
iocl