Delhi school turns junior wing into Covid Care Centre

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): As the national capital battles to contain the coronavirus, a private school in Delhi has turned its classrooms into a Covid Care Centre for covid warriors, goverment workers and their families.

Delhi's GD Goenka School in Vasant Kunj has taken up this initiative in association with the NGO Sewa Bharti.

"This facility could be availed by frontline workers and their families who have been infected by COVID-19," said Nipun Goenka, MD, GD Goenka group.



According to school authorites, the Covid care centre is being managed and run by the NGO. The school is providing air conditioned rooms, an infirmary, electricity, water and round the clock security service along with a fully equipped ambulance and driver.

Goenka stated that the facility is equipped with oxygen concentrators for each bed and will offer a 24x7 ambulance service with oxygen support. The facility will admit frontline workers and their families who are showing mild covid symptoms, and those who need oxygen support under medical supervision, he said.

"We thank the frontline workers for their untiring efforts toward fighting the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Fighting this pandemic, the front line workers are working 24x7, putting themselves and their families at great risk while performing their duties," he further said.

" As per my suggestion Delhi schools should turn their junior unit into covid care centers," added the Goenka Group MD.

He further informed that currently the school is providing Sewa Bharti with 30 classrooms and will take it to the maximum capacity if the need arises. (ANI)