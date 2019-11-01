Delhi schools being closed due to Kejriwal govt's ineffectiveness, helplessness: Vijay Goel

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Friday targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, stating that school's are being closed now due to ineffectiveness and helplessness of his government.

"From the past 5 years, the Kejriwal government did nothing to control the pollution but only took up steps that bothered people in a negative manner. Now, it is their helplessness and ineffectiveness to shut schools and distributing masks to students," Goel said while speaking to ANI.

He claimed that Kejriwal did not stop construction in the city and no plantation drives were conducted to protect the environment.

Responding to Kejriwal's statement that Delhi's pollution levels are increasing due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, he said: "This is not the first time that stubble burning is taking place. Why did not they do anything in the past 5 years? The Central government gave Rs 1,100 crore to prevent stubble burning, which creates only 4-10 per cent smoke in the environment. The Delhi government is 90 per cent responsible for poor air quality."

The BJP leader further said that Kejriwal should resign from his post as he does not deserve it.

Taking cognisance of air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR crossed "hazardous" category, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Friday declared a public health emergency.



The environment body stated that the air quality in Delhi NCR is now at severe+ level and it has become "hazardous" and will have adverse health impacts on all particularly the children.

It also prohibited construction activities in Delhi-NCR till the morning of November 5.

The stubble fire percentage contribution of Delhi's air quality which has touched the season's highest share of 35 per cent on October 30 is predicted to be 27 per cent for today and 25 per cent on November 1.



In the wake of pollution, Kejriwal had in September announced the third season of the odd-even vehicle scheme will come into effect for 12 days starting November 4 in Delhi. The Delhi schools will also remain closed till November 5. (ANI)

