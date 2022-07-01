Delhi schools reopen today after summer vacation

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Schools in the national capital reopened on Friday, after a summer vacation of over a month.

As a precautionary measure, schools have been instructed to make sure that all COVID-19 protocols are being followed vigorously, as coronavirus cases are rising.



Delhi on Thursday recorded 865 new COVID-19 cases and zero death in the last 24 hours taking the active cases in the national capital to 3,914 with a daily positivity rate of 4.45 per cent.

Schools in the national capital closed on May 11, 2022, for the summer vacation. However, the classes under Mission Buniyad continued till June 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed the Directorate of Education (DoE) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to continue Mission Buniyad classes for two more months.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that this year Mission Buniyad classes were conducted on a war footing and its results have been splendid while adding that it has played a very important role in bridging the learning gap that has widened in the past two years of pandemic.



"Lakhs of children of our schools have benefited from this and there has been a positive improvement in their learning levels. All the credit for this goes to the teachers and school heads of DoE the and MCD. If MCD and DoE work together like this then it will be a big help in improving the learning levels of students," he said.

Sisodia further said that at the primary level most of the students are in MCD schools.

"During the past two years of the COVID pandemic, a significant learning gap was observed among them. Addressing this gap was a real challenge but with the efforts of teachers, students have picked up really well. DoE and MCD to continue Mission Buniyad classes for two more months," he said.

It is to be noted that according to the current data, 88 per cent children of classes 3 to 5 in DoE schools and 78 per cent children of in MCD schools are able to read at least words. They would be able to read their books with two more months of practice. In class 6-9, 90 per cent students are able to read small paragraph now and with the focused approach for next two months they will be able to read their own books.

As per the official statement, the Mission Buniyad to continue in schools till August 31, review will be done at the end of August.

In July, State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT) will organize a training session for 'Targeted Pedagogical Approach' with teachers from MCD and DOE

Teachers will do the assessment of each child weekly, the school head will monitor the progress of each child and a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) will be organized in the month of July to share the learning level of their children with the parents in the schools of Delhi Government and MCD.

The class-wise syllabus will be reduced to create more time and opportunities for strengthening foundational skills. (ANI)

