Delhi schools' summer holidays extended by a week for students upto class 8

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday announced that summer holidays would be extended till July 8 for Delhi schools for students up to class 8, in view of the rising temperatures.

The schools which were supposed to re-open from July 1 will now be functional from July 8.

"Due to weather conditions prevailing in Delhi, summer holidays have been extended by a week for the students up to class 8. Schools for the children up to class 8 will re-open on July 8. The schools for the remaining classes will be open as per the old schedule," he tweeted.

The decision from the Delhi government came after temperature reached as high as 48-degree Celsius a few weeks ago.

This season, for more than two weeks, hot dry winds (loo) had swept the regions, compounding the woes of commuters.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin that the heat wave condition is likely to prevail over Delhi with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 32 degree Celsius and 43 degree Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity will be around 28 per cent. (ANI)

