Delhi schools to reopen from November 29 for all classes

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that all schools in the national capital will reopen from November 29 for all classes.

"All the schools in Delhi will reopen from November 29, 2021 for all classes," he said in a tweet.



The Directorate of Education said that the Department of Environment and forests, GNCTD has allowed the reopening of schools in Delhi.

"In pursuance of the above-mentioned order, all the government, government-aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from November 29 for all classes," it said.

The schools, that had been in online mode in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19, were reopened after a long gap. However, they were again asked to conduct classes in virtual mode in the wake of rise in pollution in Delhi earlier this month. (ANI)

