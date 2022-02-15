Delhi: Scuffle between neighbours over eveteasing, four held

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): A total of three people were injured after a scuffle broke out between two neighbours in the JJ colony in Wazirpur in the national capital on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after one passed some remark on other's sister, said police.

"A PCR call was received in Bharat Nagar Police Station on the intervening night of February 14-15 regarding quarrel and injury with a knife by neighbours at JJ colony Wazirpur," it said.

The police found that the quarrel had occurred between two neighbours namely Gurudayal (26) along with Vishal Singh (21) on one side and Raghubir alias Kallu (40) along with his minor sons on another side. All are residents of JJ colony, Wazirpur.



Gurudayal's sister was standing in the street and Raghubir's son passed some remark at her which triggered the fight.

Both parties have sustained injuries.

The police said that after treatment Vishal and Gurudayal have been discharged from the hospital while Raghubir is still undergoing treatment in Safdarjung hospital.

As per the statement of the sister of Gurudayal a case has been registered under sections 324, 341, 354, 509, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

