Delhi sees 212 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Delhi reported 212 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

New cases were below 300 for the sixth straight day.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city witnessed 516 recoveries and the positivity rate was 0.27 per cent.

The total count of cases has gone up to 14,31,710, out of which 14,04,085 people have recovered from the disease while 24,876 people have succumbed to the virus.

The city has 2,749 active cases.

The bulletin said 53,455 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours and over 62 lakh vaccinations have been done in the city.

Delhi registered the biggest spike of 28,395 coronavirus cases on April 20 this year. (ANI)