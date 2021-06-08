Delhi sees 316 new COVID-19 cases, active cases drop below 5,000

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi reported 316 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours and the number of active cases in the city came down to less than 5,000 for the first time since March 24 this year.

A Delhi Health Department bulletin said that the total count of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,29,791 including 4,962 active cases.

The city saw 521 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have gone up to 14,00,161. The death toll has gone up to 24,668.

The COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 0.44 per cent.

The bulletin said that 71,879 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the total number of tests conducted so far is over 1.98 crore.

For the first time since March 24, the active cases in the capital dropped below 5,000. The city had 4,890 active cases on March 24.

The bulletin said that 66,175 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Of them, 33,767 were given the first dose.

Delhi Metro, whose operations were suspended due to a rise in cases, resumed its services with 50 per cent capacity from Monday.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 to battle the second wave of COVID-19. The unlocking process began on May 31 in a phased manner. (ANI)