Delhi sees 386 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi (India), January 12 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday saw 386 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 6,30,892. It was the third successive day when the national capital saw less than 400 new cases.



According to the Delhi Health Department health bulletin, the city reported 16 more deaths due to the disease and the death toll has gone up to 10,707.

Delhi has 3,179 active cases.

The national capital recorded 138 more recoveries and the total recoveries have gone up to 6,17,006. (ANI)

