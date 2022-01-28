Delhi sees 4,291 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 9.56 pc

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Delhi registered a decline in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 4,291 new infections during the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate was 9.56 per cent.

According to Delhi Health Department, 9,397 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,56,369.

With the death of 34 more people due to the virus, the death toll in the city has gone up to 25,744.



The city has 33,175 active COVID-19 cases of which 26,812 are currently in home isolation.

As per the bulletin, 2,028 patients were admitted to hospitals across Delhi. Out of this 122 patients are suspected to have COVID-19 while 1,906 are confirmed cases of the disease.

A total of 2,93,45,447 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,69,02,978 people have received their first dose while 1,22,08,138 people have received their second dose.



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said earlier in the day that COVID-19 situation is in control. "Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 per cent," he had said. (ANI)

