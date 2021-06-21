Delhi sees 89 new COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day rise this year, positivity rate down to 0.16 pc

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi saw 89 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the least increase in cases in a day this year with the national capital also recording its least positivity rate at 0.16 per cent.

The new cases have come down to less than 100 and the number of active cases has come below 2000.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city saw 173 recoveries and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 14,32,381 including 1,996 active cases.

The city had recorded 1900 active cases on March 10 and the figures for Monday are the lowest since then.

The cumulative death toll has gone up to 24,925 and recoveries have gone up to 14,05,460.

The positivity rate in the capital has also come down to 0.16 per cent. Officials said this is the lowest positivity rate recorded in the city.

The recovery rate today has touched 98.12 per cent. It was the same on February 21.

Delhi vaccinated 11,662 people in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative vaccinations against COVID-19 to 65,21,959. (ANI)