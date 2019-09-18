New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The national capital has witnessed a major drop in traffic challans following the implementation of newly amended Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) 2019, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday.
As per a report issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the estimated fall in the fines stands at a whopping 78 per cent. The number of challans dropped to 73,712 between September 1 and 15.
Prior to the introduction of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, as many as 3,48,272 challans were issued from August 16 to 31. (ANI)
Delhi sees drastic fall in traffic challans courtesy newly amended MV Act
ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:17 IST
