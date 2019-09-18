Delhi sees drastic fall in traffic challans courtesy newly amended MV Act

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The national capital has witnessed a major drop in traffic challans following the implementation of newly amended Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) 2019, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday.

As per a report issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the estimated fall in the fines stands at a whopping 78 per cent. The number of challans dropped to 73,712 between September 1 and 15.

Prior to the introduction of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, as many as 3,48,272 challans were issued from August 16 to 31. (ANI)

