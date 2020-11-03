Delhi sees highest single-day spike of 6,725 COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 6,725 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and the total count of cases has crossed the four-lakh mark.

According to Delhi government, active cases in Delhi currently stand at 36,375, while 3,60,069 people have recovered from the viral infection and the total count of cases stands at on 4,03,096.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 6,725 with 48 deaths reported on Tuesday. (ANI)