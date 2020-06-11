Delhi sees highest spike of 1,877 new COVID-19 cases, 65 die in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike of 1,877 coronavirus cases on Thursday and 65 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 34,687, a Delhi government health bulletin said. The death toll has gone up to 1,085.

The bulletin said that the metropolis has 20,871 active cases while 12,731 patients are "discharged/cured/migrated". (ANI)

