Delhi: Sellers express disappointment over Centre's ban on export of onion

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The vegetable sellers at Okhla Sabzi Mandi in Delhi expressed disappointment over the Centre's decision to ban the export of onions and said that it will affect its prices.

"It will bring a change in the price of onions in days to come. The rates will fall by at least Rs 2-3 per kg in a day or two," said an Onion seller while speaking to ANI.



NCP President Sharad Pawar urged Centre to lift the ban on onion export. "I also brought to his notice that onions are in good demand internationally & we have been exporting onions consistently. But a sudden decision to this effect by the central government is a major blow to India's image as a reliable exporter of onions in the international market," he tweeted.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade stated in a notification dated September 14 that exports of all varieties of onions are prohibited with immediate effect, . "The provisions under the Transitional Agreement shall not be applicable under this notification," it said.

The ban comes at a time when the wholesale and retail price of onion last month fell 35 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. In the national capital, the retail price of onion stood between Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg. (ANI)

