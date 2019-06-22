Delhi: Services resume after minor fire at RML hospital

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): All services resumed at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here, which were suspended after a minor fire in the early hours of Saturday, hospital authorities said.

After the fire, as a precautionary measure, more than 200 patients were immediately shifted to the trauma centre and other places safely.

The situation is fully under control and emergency services are now functioning smoothly. Electric supply which was temporarily suspended as a preventive measure has now been restored. Other services like ICU are also back to normal.

The emergency services that were shifted to Trauma Centre have also been again shifted back to the ECS building at the ground floor. All the services including emergency services are functioning smoothly.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with other senior officers of the Ministry later in the day visited the hospital to take stock of the situation. Vardhan also interacted with the attendants and the patients present there.

This comes after a minor fire broke out in the hospital premises. Fortunately, the flames were doused immediately by the firefighter officials present on duty.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire incident. (ANI)

