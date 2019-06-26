Delhi: Seven people injured in fire at Narela

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): A fire was reported early on Wednesday morning at Narela in the national capital in which five persons sustained major injuries while two sustained minor injuries.

"A fire call was received at 4.39 am regarding an incident at Khasra No 93-94, Punjabi Colony B-Block, Narela, Delhi. Two fire units with Sub-Officer Kaptan as in-charge were sent to the location," a release by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

"Stop message of fire was received at 6.45 am. The fire was in 4 electric meters and a general store in which seven persons sustained burn injuries. All of them were rushed to Raja Harish Chander Hospital by DFS with the help of the public," the release added.

The injured persons have been identified as Satpal (22), Amarjeet (23), Bhagwan Swaroop (25), Ayush (8), Vijay (4), Mahesh (16) and Raja Ram (15). (ANI)

