Delhi: Sharpshooter of notorious Abdul Naseer gang held

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): In a major catch, a team of Shaheen Bagh police station of South-East District have arrested a sharpshooter of notorious Abdul Naseer Gang on Friday.

A loaded country-made pistol was recovered from the possession of the sharpshooter named Ible Hassan, alias Dilshad.

"In the continuing endeavour, to prevent the incidences of use of firearms and to nab the criminals possessing firearms, a team of Shaheen Bagh police station led by Station House Officer Inspector Vijay Pal Singh under the supervision of Jagdish Yadav, ACP, New Friends Colony, intensified the patrolling and strengthened the pickets in the area," Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP, South-East district said.

"The efforts of the police team paid off and information regarding a criminal namely Ible Hassan was received. The said information was further developed and on August 2, a team laid a trap in Abul Fazal Enclave. At around 10 pm, the suspect was seen near Jamat- e- Islami Hind Markaj and the alert and vigil police team apprehended the suspect. After searching him, a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession," he added.

Accordingly, a case under the Arms Act has been registered and accused Ible Hasan was duly arrested and the recovered firearm and ammunition have been seized. (ANI)

