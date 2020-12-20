Delhi shivers as minimum temperature drops to 3.4 degree Celsius

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): As temperatures continue to drop in Northern India, Delhi woke up at 3.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday.

Biting cold conditions prevailed in the national capital this morning as IMD said, "Strong surface wind speed reaching 10-20 kmph very likely to prevail over parts of Northwest India during next 2 days."

"Today's observation shows that there is a positive tendency in the maximum temperatures during past 24 hours over Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and therefore Cold Day conditions have abated from these sub-divisions," it added.

Meanwhile, the medical staff of different hospitals in Punjab reached the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

"We're here to support agitating farmers but we all are ready to serve if anyone falls ill in this cold weather," says Harshdeep Kaur, who is working as a staff nurse at a hospital in Ludhiana.

Several cities of Northern India too witnessed heavy fog along with a chilly breeze.

Cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh state also feels the effects of cold wave conditions.



Sonu, a local at Prayagraj, said, "It gets very difficult to read newspaper in the morning. My hands freeze in cold."

Another local said, "It gets very difficult to survive in this cold. Hence, I prefer to sit near the fire."

According to IMD, Prayagraj reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius.

In Varanasi, a minimum temperature of 6 degree Celsius was reported today by IMD.

A local in Varanasi said, "It gets very difficult to keep ourselves warm in such chilly weather. Despite this, we try to continue our daily work."

IMD tweeted, "Dense to Very Dense Fog in isolated pockets very likely over northwest India from 21st December 2020. Dense Fog in isolated pockets over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days."(ANI)

