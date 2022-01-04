Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Amendment Bill, Teachers' University Bill 2022 passed in Assembly

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The 'Delhi Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2022' was passed unanimously in the House in the ongoing legislative assembly session on Tuesday.

With this bill, there will be an addition of one more member to the list of nominated members of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and there will now be a total of five members.

This means that with the addition of one more member, there will be ten members in total.

The amendment would take the number of nominated members under this subsection to five,i.e head priests of Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Amritsar, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Anandpur, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Patna, Sri Akal Takhat Huzur Sahib, Nanded, and Sri Akal Takht, Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab.

Meanwhile, the 'Delhi Teachers' University Bill, 2022' was also passed in the assembly today. this bill was tabled in the assembly on Monday.

Delhi Teachers' University is aimed at setting new standards of teachers' education in India. It will focus on preparing quality teachers through world-class exposure, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said while presenting the bill in the assembly.

"Delhi Teachers' University will focus on preparing teachers of such standard. It will not be just a B.Ed. or any other teacher education institution. It will set new standards in the field of teacher education, like IIMs have set standards for management education, IITs for engineering education and AIIMS for medical education," Sisodia had said.

Through the Delhi Teachers University, the aim of the Delhi Government is also to meet the shortage of teachers.

As per an official statement from the Delhi government, the upcoming Delhi Teachers' University will be spread over 12 acres of land. It will have lecture halls, digital labs, and a library with world class facilities for 5000 students. The four storey building has been divided in two parts- Administrative floor and Education Floor. Ground floor will have an administration office, whereas classes will be run on the first, second and third floor. As of now the main university block is ready to open and other blocks are near completion. (ANI)