Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management elections on August 22, Delhi Govt informs HC

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections are to be held on August 22 this year and the results would be announced before August 31, the Directorate of Gurudwara Election (Delhi Government) informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

Earlier the Directorate of Gurdwara elections under the Delhi government were postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.



A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Thursday while hearing a plea to hold Gurudwara elections as soon as possible, were informed by Advocate Satyakam appearing for Delhi Govt and other respondents that the date has been decided in this regard and the approval of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority is also there. Fresh notification in this regard would come very soon.

"Election of DSGMC will be held on August 22 and result would be announced before 31st August. LG has given approval and notification will be out soon with all details", Delhi Government Counsel informed.

Submission of Delhi Government come in the hearing of the petition of Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi State) seeking court's direction to Directorate of Gurdwara Elections, Government of NCT Delhi to resume and complete the process of the elections of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) from the stage where it was postponed.

Advocate Abinash K Mishra appearing for the petitioner prayed before the court to direct the respondents to complete the remaining processes immediately as the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and has come to a level lower than the level when the elections were notified by the Delhi Government and hence there is no reason to keep the election process in an "adjourned sine die mode".

Earlier, elections for the posts of the members of the DSGMC were scheduled to be held on April 25 this year and accordingly the entire process was started and nominations were also filed/submitted and the process of scrutiny of the nominations was also completed but two days before the date of the elections, the said elections were postponed on account of the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

