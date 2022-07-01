Delhi: Sisodia chairs meet with officials to take stock of waterlogging situation

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a meeting with the officials concerned on Thursday to take stock of the waterlogging situation after the first monsoon rains hit the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "On Thursday, the first day of the onset of monsoon in Delhi, the entire city received heavy rains for hours but due to the alertness of the officials of PWD, MCD, Irrigation and Food Control Department, Revenue Department, the people of Delhi did not face the monsoon mayhem."

The Deputy Chief Minister said, "Out of 7 key spots which have emerged as severe water logging areas till last year, 6 places did not face any problem this year. These 6 locations are opposite ITO-WHO Building, Minto Bridge, Zakhira Underpass, Jahangirpuri Metro Station Road, Karala Kanjhawala Road, and Loni Roundabout. All these 6 places used to have severe waterlogging for many years but due to the steps taken in the last one year and with the officials from the PWD and other agencies keeping a close watch in the last 4-5 months, the problem of water logging was solved.''



"However due to a power outage and other problems on the first two days of the rainy season, there was a problem in the running of the pump at Pul Prahladpur and there was waterlogging due to which the traffic had to be stopped. But after two hours, the water was removed as the pump was running again. I have instructed the PWD officials to triple the number of pumps here within two days.'' He added.

As part of measures to prevent water logging in the national capital during the monsoon season, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today also released the Flood Control Order 2022.

On the occasion, Sisodia stressed the need for all nodal agencies to work together to avoid flood-like problems in the Khadar area, due to waterlogging and the rise in the water level of the Yamuna river during monsoon in Delhi. He said, ''The joint efforts of all the agencies had ensured that the Government could deal with the problem of water logging effectively last year as well. This time too, the revenue department and other departments concerned should be prepared to deal with situations like floods during monsoon.''

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed the officers to visit different areas of Delhi, identify waterlogged areas, take immediate action on them and submit a report for the same. (ANI)

