Delhi: Six persons including 3 children rescued after fire breaks out in Shalimar

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Six persons, including three children, were rescued after a fire broke out here in a house in Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, Delhi Police said.

Soon after receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

During the rescue operation, six persons were rescued. Police are yet to inform about the condition of the rescued persons.

The fire has been extinguished by the fire tenders.

A few days ago in a major fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi factory, 43 people lost their lives. (ANI)

