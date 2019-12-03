Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill passed in Assembly

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill, 2019, was passed on Tuesday in the Delhi Assembly which aims to provide employment to the youth.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government was concerned about the youth who have a degree but are jobless.

"Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill has been passed in the Vidhan Sabha. Many youths are jobless with degrees. We are worried about them. This Bill intends to provide employment to them," he said. (ANI)

