Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Logistics Sector Skill Council sign MoU to launch apprenticeship program in e-Commerce, land transportation

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) to launch an apprenticeship embedded 3-year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) program in e-Commerce and land transportation.

According to a statement issued by the Education Department of the Delhi government, the courses are designed as apprenticeship based undergraduate degree programs, as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines, with the primary objective of creating adequate skills and knowledge for gainful employment at the supervisory level in the Logistics Sector.

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neharika Vohra, at the MoU signing ceremony, said, ''The University recognizes the need to partner with industry to ensure market-responsive skill education. LSC brings the strength of a large number of relevant industry partners as well as updated market knowledge to support the program."



"The University curriculum has a strong focus on inculcating an entrepreneurial mindset amongst the students. This will further assist them in building their own ventures as well," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Logistics Sector Skill Council, Chairman Captain T S Ramanujam said, ''We are most thankful to the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University for embarking on this partnership and leading the way by selecting the BMS (E-Commerce) and BMS (Land Transportation), two of the most in-demand courses in the Logistics sector."

He further added, "The Logistics sector is one of the largest employers with over 40 million employed, but experiences wide shortages in terms of a skilled workforce.''

It is to be noted that the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) was established by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through the National Skill Development Corporation of India (NSDC).

The program is expected to commence as part of the first academic session 2021-22 from October onwards. (ANI)

