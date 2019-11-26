Delhi: Smriti Irani to inaugurate workshop on 'Towards a Malnutrition Free India'

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani will on Monday address a two-day workshop on 'Towards a Malnutrition Free India' in Delhi.

The workshop is being organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in association with the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The minister will deliver the inaugural address at 6 PM today.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will deliver the keynote address while Country Director of World Food Programme, Bishow Parajuli will give the special address.

Many heads of programmes of Union Government, State Governments, international agencies, and other experts will be speaking during the two days, which will be wrapped up by the Minister of State, Ministry of Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri on Tuesday. (ANI)

