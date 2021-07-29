Delhi Speaker asks Cheif Secy to take action against officers who did not stand for National Song Vande Mataram in Assembly

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the chief secretary to take action against Delhi government officers for showing disrespect to the national song "Vande Mataram" by not standing when it was played during the Monsoon Session.



Delhi Government officers in the Officers Gallery did not stand up while National Song Vande Mataram was being played thereby showing disrespect to it. The Speaker has desired that necessary action may be taken under intimation to this office by August 6, Delhi Assembly Secretary Raj Kumar said in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary.

