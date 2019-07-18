New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Special cell of state police on Thursday arrested an arms supplier and recovered arms and ammunition from him.
Five semi-automatic pistols, one country-made pistol, and 23 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.
The supplier is known to sell guns to gangsters from Delhi-NCR area. (ANI)
Delhi: Special Cell of police arrests arms supplier
ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:00 IST
New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Special cell of state police on Thursday arrested an arms supplier and recovered arms and ammunition from him.