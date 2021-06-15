Delhi: Speeding car rams into e-rickshaw, 2 killed

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw killing two including a woman, near Delhi's Delight Cinema on Monday night, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, the car rammed into the e-rickshaw wherein a person and a family of four; husband, wife, and two children were sitting. The e-rickshaw driver and the woman died on the spot, while the woman's husband and the children are undergoing treatment.



Police said as per preliminary investigation, the driver and another person present in the car were allegedly drunk and were on the road to get their car fixed.

They tried to flee the scene but those present at the spot chased them until they got arrested by the police near Chawri Bazar.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

