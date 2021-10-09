Delhi stares at power blackout, power plants supplying electricity facing acute coal shortage: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday cautioned that there could be complete backout in the national capital after two days if power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not receive an immediate supply of coal.

Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "After two days, there will be a complete blackout in the whole of Delhi, if we do not receive more power supply from the Centre."

This warning came after the Delhi Power Minister held a meeting with the representatives of power distribution companies (discoms) to discuss the "power crisis".

"There is an acute shortage of coal in coal-fired power plants across the country, even when production plants aren't running at full capacity. There is only one day's stock left in the plants from which Delhi gets electricity, there is no coal at all. We have a Power Purchase Agreement where they're giving us half of the electricity. We've come to point of rationing," Jain said.

However, he hinted that there is a possibility of politics in the matter. "It appears to be a man-made crisis similar to the oxygen crisis. We have 3.5 times more production capacity than what we require and still, we aren't able to produce power," he said.

Appealing to the Centre to transport coal to the national capital, the Delhi Power Minister said, "There is an appeal to the central government to transport coal soon using railway wagons."

In order to resolve the power crisis in Delhi, Jain said that the government is even ready to buy expensive electricity at present.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also warned that the national capital could face a power crisis.

"I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

He also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claiming that there is a coal shortage situation that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to national capital territory and requested him to intervene in the matter.

"I draw your attention to the prevailing coal shortage situation that is continuing since August/September 21 for the third month in a row, which has affected the power generation from the major Central Generating plans supplying power to NCT of Delhi," said the letter.

The letter also mentioned that with the coal stock situation depleting in power generating stations, the dependence on gas stations supplying the power to Delhi increases. But, even the gas station supplying power to Delhi does not have adequate APM gas to run at full capacity, Kejriwal said.

"If the situation continues, it would severely impact the power supply situation in Delhi," said Delhi Chief Minister in the letter. (ANI)