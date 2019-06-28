Delhi: Stationary shop owner arrested for selling e-cigarettes to children

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): A stationary shop owner in the Ghazipur area was arrested on Friday for allegedly selling e-cigarettes to children.



"Yesterday a lady came to Ghazipur Police Station and registered a complaint. She has two children aged 12 years and 10 years who are studying in school. Yesterday, she noticed that her Rs 1000 were taken by her son," said DCP East Jasmeet Singh.



"When she asked him about this, he didn't give a proper reply. Meanwhile, she checked his bag and found two suspicious electronic gadgets used in e-cigarettes. He said that he bought it from Champalal uncle who runs a stationery shop in Rajbir colony and he used this machine for smoking. Her son told that Champalal told them how to use that gadget and took Rs 380 for each," he added.



A case has been registered under section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and the accused has been arrested. (ANI)

