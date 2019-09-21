Delhi: STF launches anti-encroachment drive at Meena Bazar

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI):Officials on Saturday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Meena Bazar here on the orders of the High Court.

"We have the written orders of the High Court, asking us to clear the encroachment here," said Sub Divisional Magistrate Gaurav Sahni.

"We convened several meetings with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, complainant, and PWD in the past before carrying out the drive," he said adding "In addition 3-4 surveys were conducted here, in which the Delhi Police fully assisted us."

The drive was carried out jointly by the Civil defence officers, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the SDM. The MCD had earlier conducted anti-encroachment drives on September 16 and 17, albeit 35 per cent of the shop owners returned to the area.

The encroachments in Meena Bazaar had steadily increased over the years leading to congestion in the area and creating problems for the residents and tourists alike.

"There are about 1,200-1,500 encroachments at the Meena Bazaar, despite the fact that most of the shop owners were given their own shops in different areas around Delhi under the orders of the High Court," said Ahmed Khan, who had filed the petition at the High Court regarding the same. (ANI)

