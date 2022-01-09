Delhi: Stories of unsung heroes of India's freedom movement to be depicted on huge paintings on R-Day

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Republic Day this year, huge paintings depicting the stories of unsung heroes of India's freedom movement will be exhibited in the national capital.

More than 500 artists have done the research and prepared these paintings scrolls. The Government of India is organizing the Kala Kumbh-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence and its culture and achievements.



Earlier, the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi organized Kala Kumbh exhibition in Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar in December last. 10 huge painting scrolls of about 750 metres were displayed at designated educational institutes in these cities.

Now, these huge paintings are all set to catch the attention of people in Delhi on Republic Day.

Kala Kumbh is being organized under the joint aegis of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

