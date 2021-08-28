Delhi street showcases graffiti of Tokyo Olympics medallists from India

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): In a tribute to Tokyo Olympics medal winners from India, the walls near the Pitampura Metro Station in the national capital are adorned with graffiti depicting the sportspersons.

The initiative has been taken by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The metro pillars are showcasing the graffiti of athlete Neeraj Chopra, wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, badminton player PV Sindhu and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

The message "North Delhi Municipal Corporation salutes the Tokyo Olympics Heroes" is also written on the walls.





This graffiti have become the centre of attention on the vivacious Delhi street. Bystanders are appreciating the initiative. Many believe that this graffiti will inspire the youth and encourage the sportspersons.

"The graffiti are very beautiful. The players brought laurels for the country. We are proud of them that they won gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympics. This will encourage the youth to take sports as career and win more medals for the country," Akhilesh Pandey, an auto driver told ANI.



India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze. (ANI)

