Delhi streets resembled Baghdad, Syria few weeks ago, says BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on anti-CAA protests

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership including its president JP Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah have decided to adequately accommodate the issue of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and Shaheen Bagh protests in the party's election campaign.

While Shah has specifically targeted 'sponsored' Shaheen Bagh protest and sit-in dharna staged by the locals, Nadda also trained guns on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Party's MP and spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao went a step ahead by comparing the anti CAA protests witnessed in Delhi to Baghdad and Syrian violence.

He said while the Delhi elections will be fought on both the local issues of development and national issues dominating today, all will have an important place in campaigning.

"AAP and Congress, are supporters of violence on the streets of Delhi. A few weeks ago Delhi was brought to a standstill, how Delhi seemed like Baghdad for some time or Syria's capital Damascus, where one has seen a lot of disturbing incidents. Delhi will not be reduced to a terrorized city, " stated Rao while speaking to ANI.

He further added, "We want peace, development in unauthorised colonies and 40 lakh people to get free medical insurance under Ayushman Bharat scheme. Delhi can develop only if the BJP rule comes. People of Delhi have an important choice to make of keeping Delhi safe and secure. "

Earlier in the day, while taking to Twitter, BJP Chief JP Nadda had attacked AAP for shielding likes of 'Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, and other anti-India forces' for long.

"Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, and other anti-India forces raised seditious slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge' in JNU. They were threatening to violate India's sovereignty. Law enforcement agencies moved in, investigated the matter and in Jan 2019 were ready to file charge sheet", Nadda wrote.

"They sought Kejriwal's permission to prosecute this tukde tukde gang but one year later, till yesterday, no permission was granted. Kejriwal must tell Delhi why is he supporting those who want to break India? Is it because acting against these anti-nationals will hurt his vote bank, " tweeted the BJP president.

Rao also took a dig at UP Congress chief Ajay Singh Lallu for daring UP CM Yogi Aadityanath on Azadi slogan.

"The government will take action, be it the leader of the Congress party. Those who are chanting Azadi slogans for Kashmir, to divide India, to break northeast from India, to make India insecure, action will be taken against them. If UP Congress chief wants such Azadi, he will be put behind bars. Let him chant, he will be sent behind bars within 24 hours. Yogi govt will not spare him, " Rao stated. (ANI)

