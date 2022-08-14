Delhi: Student commits suicide by jumping into Yamuna from Signature Bridge

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): A student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Yamuna river from the Signature Bridge in the Timarpur area of the national capital, said police on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rajat.

Due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna, divers were deployed and they immediately jumped into the water to save him, but by then Rajat had drowned. After some time his body was taken out of the water.



"During the investigation, it came to light that, Rajat lived with his family (father, mother and his two sisters) in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. Apart from study, Rajat also used to work in Karol Bagh," said Police.

The police said that on Saturday morning he left the house and while returning to his home he jumped in the Yamuna.

"Why he took such a step is not clear yet. The police are investigating the matter," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

