Delhi: Student stabbed in Adarsh Nagar; 5 held

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): A student was allegedly stabbed to death by another student in the Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi, police said Friday.

They said five juveniles involved in the incident were apprehended from Lal Bagh area and the weapon used in the crime, a button knife, has been found.

Police said that the knife was purchased online.



A case has been filed and a further probe is underway.

Earlier this month, a man was killed and four others were seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Delhi's Mangolpuri following an altercation.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with that case. (ANI)

