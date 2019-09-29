Representative Image [Reuters]
Representative Image [Reuters]

Delhi: Surrogate mother with twins dies at AIIMS, doctors demand strict surrogacy laws

Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:43 IST

By Priyanka Sharma
New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Scores of medicos practising at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi are demanding stricter surrogacy laws after a 42-year-old surrogate mother, who was 17 weeks pregnant with twin babies, died recently.
The woman is said to have medical history including tuberculosis, hydrocephalus and depression.
The agitated doctors have put forth this demand in order to avoid such tragedies during commercial surrogacy through firm rules and regulations.
Moreover, they have also published a case report in the latest issue of RFP India Journal of Hospital Administration.
"The 42-year-old widow was referred by a private hospital (IVF center) to AIIMS for consultation regarding complications related to the pregnancy. It was revealed that she was a surrogate with 17 weeks period of gestation carrying twins in exchange of monetary benefits and had concealed her past medical history of tuberculosis, hydrocephalus and depression," said Dr Abhishek Yadav, Assistant Professor at Forensic Department at AIIMS while speaking to ANI.
"The patient told about her history of consuming anti-depressant and she was advised Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) by AIIMS doctors," he added.
"Before the commencement of MTP, the patient's condition worsened in the labour room as she had taken a huge quantity of antidepressants. So, she was shifted to Emergency for treatment where she passed away. Her body was brought to the Mortuary of Forensic department for post-mortem," said Dr Swati Tyagi, a forensic expert at AIIMS.
"Hence, regulations in the surrogacy law in India is the need of hour. As per the guidelines of ICMR which were followed before the approval of Surrogacy Regulation Bill, she was not a suitable surrogate to carry fetus," she said
For a woman to be chosen as a surrogate, she has to undergo inquisitive medical and laboratory examination, provide past history of any medical condition, family history of a disease condition etc to rule out baby having any genetic or chromosomal disease and all other conditions as per new Surrogacy Bill," Tyagi added.
The popularity and utility of assisted reproductive techniques (ART) are on the rise due to an increase in the prevalence of infertility all over the world. Surrogacy has emerged as a popular alternative method of infertile couples, singles and even more professionals to have children.
Surrogacy is a legal arrangement where a surrogate mother contracts to carry and deliver a child for another couple or person. It may be commercial or altruistic depending upon the factor whether the surrogate receives financial benefits in exchange of the baby. Countries all over the world are divided over the ethical implications of surrogacy.
India recently joined the group of countries banning commercial surrogacy and permitting only altruistic surrogacy after the parliamentary approval of Surrogacy Regulations Bill in 2018.
Health experts say that India has been a popular surrogacy destination worldwide due to low cost, international standards of ART in the procedures as well as no defined rules and regulations for citizens, non-residents and non-citizens.
Absence of strict regulating laws has been used by the mediators and touts to financially exploit both intending couples as well as poor surrogates. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:19 IST

4.8 magnitude quake strikes Andaman Islands

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands on Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:15 IST

Idol-makers witness high demand ahead of Durga Puja celebration in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Idol makers are receiving a large numbers of orders as their business is witnessing heightened demand with the festival of Durga Puja around the corner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:14 IST

UP CM extends wishes on Navratri, says govt is ready for festivals ahead

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended wishes on Navratri and said that his government is prepared for the upcoming festivals in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:14 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Mendhar, Balakote sectors

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:12 IST

Schedule for Tehsil, Zila panchayat polls for J-K to be...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Schedule for Tehsil and Zila panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be announced in the next four to five days, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:11 IST

Army Chief embarks on 5-day Maldives visit

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday embarked for an official five-day visit to the Maldives aimed at strengthening the bilateral defence ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:10 IST

Bengaluru: Governor Vajubhai Vala flags off Vintage car rally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The famous vintage car rally was flagged off by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Sunday from Raj Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:05 IST

'Himalayan mistake': Shah renews attack on Jawaharlal Nehru for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's decision to approach the United Nations over Kashmir was a "Himalayan mistake" and added that a wrong charter was used to move to the international body.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:00 IST

Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Patna, 17 dead

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Patna on Sunday witnessed another spell of heavy rains, causing traffic jams and water-logging at low lying areas. So far, 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the region after relentless downpour lashed the capital city since late Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:58 IST

Gurugram: Armed assailants conduct robbery in two flats in an apartment

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Around four to five armed assailants robbed lakhs of rupees from two flats in an apartment here on September 25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:58 IST

Maradu flat residents begin hunger strike against their eviction

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Residents of the Maradu apartments on Friday began the hunger strike against their eviction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:55 IST

Two-day apple festival concludes in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): A two-day apple festival, organised with an objective to introduce varieties and boost tourism, drew huge crowds and successfully concluded on Saturday.

Read More
iocl