Delhi: Suspected cylinder blast rocks Sadar Bazar, one injured

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): One person was rescued by the Delhi Fire Services after a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday.

The incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.

The Fire department informed that the initial call received informed of a blast in Sadar Bazar around 6.30 pm.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

At 7 pm, the Fire department informed that the blast is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder.

The lone injured person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)