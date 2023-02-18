Delhi: Suspecting illicit affair, man stabs wife, toddler son in Shakurpur

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): A man has been arrested from northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over suspicion of an illicit relationship, police said on Saturday.



The accused identified as Brijesh killed his wife, Anjali (24), and six-month-old son with a knife and screwdriver on Friday night, police said.

He later rang up the police and confessed to the crime, a police official said, adding the accused has been arrested.

Further investigations are on.


