Delhi: Suspects involved in ANI scribe attack case injured in police encounter

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI) Two criminals, suspected to be involved in an attack on a woman journalist working with ANI, were injured in an encounter with Delhi police on Friday morning.

"Two criminals have been injured in an encounter that broke out between Delhi Police Special Cell and the criminals, near Nizamuddin area, today", said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav.

He further added that the injured criminals are suspected to be involved in the attack on ANI journalist Joymala Bagchi, last month.

The two criminals have been identified Anil and Arun and were involved in many robberies and snatching cases in all over Delhi, police added.

In September, the woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi, who works with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight who dragged her out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee.

The incident had occurred last month near Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi when Bagchi was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. She suffered a fracture in her jaw and got stitches on her chin. She also suffered injuries on her hand.

She was profusely bleeding when the locals came to her rescue. She was later taken to a nearby hospital by Delhi Police and later shifted to AIIMS. (ANI)

