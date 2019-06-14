Representative image
Delhi: Task force set up for women's safety in public transport

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:50 IST

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), which advises the Delhi government on key policy issues, has constituted a task force to ensure safety and improve quality of commuting for women travellers in public transport in the national capital.
"The taskforce will conduct both off and on the ground reviewing and monitoring of all existing schemes for women's safety in Delhi, and propose new plans for strengthening women's safety in the capital" said Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC.
This comes two days after Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal chaired the ninth meeting of the 'Task Force on Women Safety Issues' at Raj Niwas on Wednesday.
The DDC task force, constituted with the approval of Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot, has been entrusted with the task of evaluating and monitoring of various initiatives taken by the government in the direction of women safety, including installation of CCTV and panic buttons in buses, and strengthening the Delhi Government's flagship 'Bus Marshal scheme', which has been in place in all government-run DTC buses since 2015.
"The task force will comprise of representatives from all stakeholders of public transport in the capital as well as eminent experts from civil society working in the field of women's safety and public transport in Delhi. It would also include two daily female commuters nominated by the Transport Minister," Shah said.
The members of the Task Force will be appointed for a period of one year, or until the tenure of the present Delhi Government.
One of the key mandates of this Task Force is to recommend and monitor the implementation of all initiatives undertaken by the Transport Department for women safety.
The Task Force will assess and recommend improvements in the effectiveness of bus marshalls programme.
Gender sensitisation of drivers, conductors, measures like installation of panic buttons and CCTVs in buses along with other important women safety measures will be part of the mandate of this Task Force.
The Task Force will comprise of representatives from the DDC, concerned government departments, DCW, Delhi Police, NGOs and two members from the civil society. (ANI)

