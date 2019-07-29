Delhi: Teacher shot at by unidentified assailants

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A teacher, identified as Mahaveer, was shot at in the Kanjhawala area of North West Delhi on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the Majara Dabbas village of Kanjhawala.

The teacher has been admitted in a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.

According to police sources, the incident may be related to personal rivalry.

Police have registered a case and is conducting a probe. (ANI)

