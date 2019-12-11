Delhi: Tehseen Poonawalla protests against CAB, burns its copy

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Wednesday staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 at the Jantar Mantar here.

He also burnt a copy of the Bill during the protest.

Speaking to media persons, Poonawalla said: "The Centre is unable to handle the economic slowdown. That is the reason they are bringing the bills like this. This Bill is unconstitutional."

"Above all, the way the police are treating the protesters gathered here isn't acceptable. We have the right to protest at the Jantar Mantar," he added."

Taking to Twitter, he also said: "As I burnt the copy of the #CitizenAmmendmentBill that was distributed... The @DelhiPolice tried to push me, prevent me... but could not stop me!! I will fight till the very end against the #CitizenAmmendmentBill & #NRCBill and will WIN."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)

