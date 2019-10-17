Delhi: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi meets Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi met with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi on Wednesday.

The actor's film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' was also screened at the residence of the Vice President.

Following the meeting, Vice President Naidu took to social media to laud the movie and its plot based on a rebellion against the British rule.

"Watched movie - 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', along with the film's lead Actor and former Union Minister, S Chiranjeevi, in New Delhi. The movie's plot was developed on the basis of a rebellion against the British rule led by Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh", he tweeted.

He also appreciated the cast of the movie for their outstanding performances.

"I compliment Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan and other stars of the film for their outstanding performances and Surender Reddy for the impressive direction", he added.

Earlier on Monday, Chiranjeevi had met the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli.

Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his wife Surekha and was welcomed by Reddy and his wife Bharati at their residence.

Following the meeting, Telugu political circles were abuzz with different speculations as apart from being an actor, Chiranjeevi is also a politician and has been a minister in the Central government.

He had floated Praja Rajyam Party before 2009 elections and merged it in Congress in February 2011. (ANI)