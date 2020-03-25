Delhi temples follow coronavirus lockdown as Navratri begins

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Despite the occasion of the first day of 'Chaitra Navratri', all major temples in the national capital remained closed on Wednesday, amid the countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Jhandewalan Temple, earlier closed till March 31, has now been shut till further notice following the imposition of the lockdown.

Very few devotees offered prayers from outside the temple premises.

"Today is the first day of Navratri. As Prime Minister Modi has imposed a lockdown, many devotees have not been able to come. Only 4-5 devotees have come from nearby areas. I pray to God that this occasion brings happiness to the world, and protect the world from the threat of coronavirus," Rakesh Sharma, a devotee, told ANI.

Another devotee, Dheeraj, praised the decision of lockdown and urged the citizens to remain at home.

"Only through by working together, we can accomplish the task set by PM Modi," he added.

Meanwhile, the Kalkaji Temple wore a deserted look, with no devotees present in the area.

The Delhi Police barricaded the area, and put a notice stating the temple was closed due to the Covid-19 situation, and appealed to people to offer prayers from their homes.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country beginning Tuesday midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

