Delhi temporarily bans BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars due to rise in air pollution

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): With air quality in the severe category, the Delhi government on Monday issued an order to ban plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles with immediate effect till January 12 or till the pollution level comes down.

The decision was taken in accordance with the directions as provided under Stage-III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of Motor Vehicle Act.

"There shall be restrictions to ply BS-111, Petrol and BS-IV, Diesel LMVs (4 Wheelers) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect, till dated January 12, 2023, or till downward revision in the GRAP stage, whichever is earlier (except for vehicles deployed in emergency services, police vehicles, and government vehicles used for enforcement)," an order by Transport Department of Delhi government said.



The sub-committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) reviewed the air quality scenario as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and Air Quality Index in Delhi.

As per the data provided by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 434 today at 4 pm, which is an increase of 63 points from the AQI recorded on Sunday (371).

The sub-committee "invoked all the actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the entire NCR".

This is in addition to the preventive and restrictive actions already in force under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP.

The Delhi government order said that if any BS-III, petrol and BS IV diesel LMV (four-wheeler) is found plying on roads will be "prosecuted under 194 (1) of Motor Vehicles Act which provides a fine of Rs 20,000". (ANI)

