Delhi: 'Thak Thak gang' steals bag from Additional Sessions Judge's car

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Members of infamous 'Thak Thak gang' stole a bag from the car of Additional Sessions Judge in Okhla area in South-East Delhi.
The incident took place on September 24.
"The members of the 'Thak Thak gang' first distracted her and then broke the window of the car and stole a small black purse in the Okhla area on September 24. We are investigating in the matter," an official source from the Delhi Police said.
A team deployed in civil dress has apprehended some other members of the gang while committing in the same area.
"On Thursday, we had deployed our team members in civil dress and we have apprehended some other members of the gang while they were trying to steal again in the same area," police source added.
A case has been registered and further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:13 IST

