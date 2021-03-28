Delhi: Three arrested for looting doctor's family by posing as CBI officials

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly looting a doctor's family in Delhi by posing themselves as CBI officers, police said on Saturday.



The accused identified as Bittu, 32, Surender, 35 and Vibha, 35 were arrested by the Delhi Police and fake identity cards, foreign currency, cash, jewelry worth over lakhs were recovered from their possession.

"Cash worth Rs 36 lakh, jewelry worth Rs 5 lakh, 3,852 US dollars and 400 British pounds along with fake identity cards also recovered from their possession," the statement read.

The accused were inspired by a Bollywood movie, it added. (ANI)

